Nine passengers injured in accident in Hajin

Published at September 19, 2018 12:51 PM 0Comment(s)1065views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

Nine passengers were injured after a vehicle carrying passengers skidded off the road at Gund Boon Hajin area of Bandipora in north Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said a passenger vehicle bearing registration number JK05-6966 on way to Nahidkhai skidded off the road and and fell into an irrigation canal.

Nine passengers were reportedly injured during the accident, three injured including a women were referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment.
Other injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance.

