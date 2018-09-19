Nine passengers injured in accident in Hajin

M T RasoolBandipora
Nine passengers were injured after a vehicle carrying passengers skidded off the road at Gund Boon Hajin area of Bandipora in north Kashmir on Wednesday.
Police said a passenger vehicle bearing registration number JK05-6966 on way to Nahidkhai skidded off the road and and fell into an irrigation canal.
Nine passengers were reportedly injured during the accident, three injured including a women were referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment.
Other injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance.