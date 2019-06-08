Nine killed in Leh road accident

Nine people were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district.
Police said the tragedy occured when a truck bearing registration number JK013B/0171 travelling from Srinagar to Leh met an accident at Lamayuru in Leh district resulting in the on-spot death of nine non local labourers.
"The truck plunged into a deep gorge killing nine people who were travelling in the truck. All the killed persons belonged to two families of labourers from Rajasthan", police said.
