Nine killed in Leh road accident

June 08, 2019 | Umar Raina

Nine people were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district.



Police said the tragedy occured when a truck bearing registration number JK013B/0171 travelling from Srinagar to Leh met an accident at Lamayuru in Leh district resulting in the on-spot death of nine non local labourers.



"The truck plunged into a deep gorge killing nine people who were travelling in the truck. All the killed persons belonged to two families of labourers from Rajasthan", police said.