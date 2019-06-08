About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 08, 2019 | Umar Raina

Nine killed in Leh road accident

Nine people were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district.

Police said the tragedy occured when a truck bearing registration number JK013B/0171 travelling from Srinagar to Leh met an accident at Lamayuru in Leh district resulting in the on-spot death of nine non local labourers.

"The truck plunged into a deep gorge killing nine people who were travelling in the truck. All the killed persons belonged to two families of labourers from Rajasthan", police said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 08, 2019 | Umar Raina

Nine killed in Leh road accident

              

Nine people were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district.

Police said the tragedy occured when a truck bearing registration number JK013B/0171 travelling from Srinagar to Leh met an accident at Lamayuru in Leh district resulting in the on-spot death of nine non local labourers.

"The truck plunged into a deep gorge killing nine people who were travelling in the truck. All the killed persons belonged to two families of labourers from Rajasthan", police said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;