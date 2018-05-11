Nine killed in car accident near Perambalur

AgenciesTamil Nadu
Nine persons were killed after two cars collided near Perambalur on the Chennai-Tiruchi national highway in the early hours on Friday.
A group of persons were proceeding to Kodaikanal from Kancheepuram in a car when the fatal accident took place near Perambalur Four Roads Junction.
Police sources said the accident took place when a car proceeding towards Chennai hit against the road median, careened to opposite carriageway and hit the car proceeding to Kodaikanal.
Nine persons died on the spot under the impact of the collision. Among the dead were a boy and two girls.
The Perambalur police are investigating.