Nine employees suspended in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora
A team of officials led by SDM Sumbal conducted surprise visits to offices of various government departments and found nine employees absent from their duties.
The employees have been immediately put under suspension.
The suspended employees are Syed Aftab Ahmad (Master), Khalida Khalief (teacher MS Shilvat), Farooq Ahmad (head assistant BOSE), Naseer Ahmad (head assistant BOSE), Gulshan (teacher MS Shilvat), Nargis Ahmed (Orderly I&FC), Neelofar Jan (Orderly IF&C Sumbal), Ghulam Hassan (Orderly I&FC) and Nusrat Jabeen (RRT MS Shilvat).
The suspension orders in possession of Rising Kashmir reads as: “Whereas, no leave applications were sanctioned in favor of the said officials by any competent authority, therefore, pending inquiry into their conduct, the aforementioned officials are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”