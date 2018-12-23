Nine banks to go on strike on Dec 26

AgenciesAurangabad
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), representing more than 10 lakh bank employees across the country, will observe a day-long nationwide strike on December 26 against the proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank.
The Public sector banks had already observed a one-day strike on December 21 for pressing their demands of wage revision.
A release issued by the Com Devidas Tuljapurkar, General Secretary of MSBEF who is also joint secretary of AIBEA, said nine union members-- NOBW, NOBO, AIBEA, AIBOA, INBEC, INBOC, BEFI, INBEF and NCBE would participate in the strike.
Com Tuljapur said that amalgamation is uncalled and unwarranted since the employees are not share holders and customers demanded for it.
The Unions apprehended that consequent upon merger, a large number of branches will be closed and customers will have to face hardships since already banks are unable to cope up with the burden which the present government has imposed on Banks, he said.
[UNI]