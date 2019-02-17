NIMS University Rajasthan suspends four Kashmiri students over WhatsApp posts on Pulwama attack

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Four Kashmiri were suspended on Saturday by NIMS University, Rajasthan for their social media posts over Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF men dead.
The second-year students, Talveen Manzoor (B.Sc OT), Iqra (B. Pharma), Zohra Nazir (B.Sc OT) and Uzma Nazir (B.Sc RIT), were suspended soon after they shared as a WhatsApp status about the killings of the CRPF personnel in the attack.
“You have posted an anti-national message on your WhatsApp for celebrating martyrs of Pulwama attack,” read an order issued by the Registrar, NIMS.
“NIMS University Rajasthan will not tolerate and strictly condemns such activities. Since the above act of theirs is grave and serious in nature, these students are hereby suspended with immediate effect from college and hostel,” added the order.