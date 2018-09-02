NIMC officials allege misbehavior by medicos

Write letter to DC, demand action
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 01:
A day after the National Inspection and Monitoring Committee (NIMC) sealed ultrasound clinic of Kidney Hospital Sonwar, the members of the team complained of misbehavior by the doctors present there.
Dr RN Goyal, one of the officials of three-member NIMC team told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the doctors present in the Kidney hospital misbehaved with the when they were carrying out their professional duties.
Scores of the doctors present there while sealing the clinic behave rudely with us and even tried to snatch the files and other things from us,” he said.
He further said that they have also written to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar in this regard, urging him to take action against the doctors.
“We met with the concerned DC today and described the whole scene with him following which he asked us to give their complaint in writing so that he will take action in this regard,” he added.
He said that the misbehavior by the doctors was such that it took their three hours to seal the clinic.
The three-member NIMC team who had sealed the clinic include Delhi Directorate official, Iffat, Dr Yogendra representative from Govt of Rajasthan, and Dr G N Goyal from Agra.