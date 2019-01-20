Nightlong cloud cover improves minimum temperatures in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The minimum temperatures increased in Kashmir on Sunday due to a nightlong cloud cover, the Meteorological department said.
Snowfall is likely to occur in the plains and higher reaches on Sunday. " The intensity will gradually increase from Monday," an official said.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday compared to minus 3 on Saturday.
In Pahalgam the minimum temperatures improved to minus 3.0 degrees Celsius from minus 4.4. Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 4.6 degree Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.
In Ladakh region, Leh town recorded minus 9.7 degrees Celsius while Drass town of the Ladakh region recorded minus 12.8 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperatures in Jammu city recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius, Katra town 10.6, Batote 4.3, Bannihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 2.0 degrees Celsius.