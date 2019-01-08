About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Night temperatures increase in Kashmir

Published at January 08, 2019 12:00 PM 0Comment(s)687views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Cold-wave conditions in Kashmir eased after the minimum temperature rose even as some places in the Valley witnessed light snowfall in early hours of Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar rose by two degrees to minus 2.0 degrees Celsius on Monday night against the previous night's minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, meteorological department officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, a jump of nearly two degrees from minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag registered minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara town settled at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said. Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, a leap of nearly eight degrees from minus 12.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the ski resort of Gulmarg increased by eight degrees to minus 3.1 degrees from minus 11.0 degrees, the officials said. There was light snowfall in some parts of the Valley, but the precipitation stopped around 10 am, they said.

In Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, Leh recorded a low of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius and Kargil settled at minus 15.0 degrees Celsius, the officials added.

