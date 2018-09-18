Night football tournament concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The final match of the first of its kind night football tournament – Chinar Cup was held at DPS Srinagar on Sunday between Delhi Public School, Srinagar and Delhi Public School, Budgam.
Fittingly the match ended as a draw which was a true reflection of the strength of the two teams who were equally matched.
Both were undefeated in the tournament and defended their teams with unmatched vigour and skill. The final attracted an unprecedented and record 7000 spectators who cheered the teams vociferously. Each team had its share of supporters, and they made the atmosphere electric.
A closing and prize distribution ceremony was also held after the match was over.
Khurshid A Ganai, Advisor to Governor presided over as the chief guest of the ceremony. He congratulated the school for organizing such a wonderful tournament, and said the school deserves special praise for its efforts in providing platform to the youth to showcase their talent.”
He was accompanied by the Director School Education, Kashmir Dr GN Itoo.
Earlier, both were accorded a formal welcome by the Principal Alistair R A Freese in his introductory remarks.
The Chairman Vijay Dhar also welcome the dignitaries and the spectators.
He said he is highly thankful to all the parents and schools who participated and supported the tournament.
Later the dignitaries distributed the various awards among the players and congratulated them for their stellar performance. The award of golden boot went to Adeel Tariq from DPS Budgam, while Euzair Tak from DPS Srinagar won the Golden Glove Award. Musaib Javaid from DPS Srinagar was declared the Player of the tournament.
Notably, the tournament was the first of its kind held in the entire country. DPS Srinagar achieved the distinction of being the only school in the country to have a playground where sports activity could be conducted under lights.