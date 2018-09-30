Night flights yet to start at Srinagar Airport despite test run

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Sep 29:
The night flight operation at Srinagar Airport is yet to start even after conduct of successful test run of night flights some 50 days back.
According to airport authorities, all infrastructure needed for night flights is ready on the ground but the airlines are yet to submit their proposals for the formal operation of flights in the night.
Director Srinagar Airport, Akash Deep Mathur told Rising Kashmir that the state government and Airport Authority of India (AAI) have made all arrangements required for the night flight at the airport.
"But the airlines are yet to submit their proposals. This is main reason for delay in start of night flights," he said.
Mathur said all arrangements including logistics as well as lights have been made for night landing of flights.
A total of 38 domestic flights operate in and out from the Srinagar airport on daily basis.
Mathur said the only airline, which has opted for the night flights, is GoAir. “The airline is interested in starting the night flight operations”.
On August 10, Srinagar airport was technically cleared for night operations after the first night landing and take-off of a commercial aircraft.
The test run was carried out to assess the feasibility and issues related to night operation of the aircraft.
After the clearance, the authorities were planning formal launch of night flights from Srinagar airport from August 15.
A GoAir official told Rising Kashmir that absence of equipment at the Srinagar airport was resulting in delaying of the night flight operations.
"There are so many reasons and among them is security reason. Besides, there is no proper equipment for night flight operation at the airport," he said.
“Our management is talking to the security staff. May be we will start night flights from next week if the management gives permission,” the official said said.
He said the airline would be starting only one night flight. “The flight would take-off at 7:30 pm if permission is granted.”