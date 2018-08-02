Night flights to operate at Srinagar Airport from Aug 10

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Aug 1:
In a significant development, the Srinagar International Airport would operate night flights from August 10.
“The much awaited night flights will operate from Srinagar airport from August 10,” Director Srinagar International Airport, Aakash Deep Mathur told reporters while addressing a press conference here.
He said all the required night landing equipment has been installed at the Srinagar airport by Airport Authority of India (AAI).
Mathur said two airlines -- Indigo and Go Air -- have agreed to operate night flights.
“After installation of night-landing equipment, the decision to make night landing equipment operation at the Airport was taken in a meeting of officers of AAI on Tuesday,” he said.
According to him, all the facilities like high mast lights for funnel area, approach lights, surveillance, watch towers at strategic locations, proper lighting for proper visual profiling of vehicles, additional X-ray machines at drop gate, adequate security, smart fencing and other necessary infrastructural up gradation have been almost put in place for operation of night landing of flights.
Mathur said operation of night flights from Srinagar airport would give a flip to the tourism sector. “It will improve the connectivity and help growth of economy of the state as well.”
“For night landing facilities, Rs 3.86 crore were released by the government for ancillary infrastructure facilities for night at the airport for the convenience of passengers and the staff,” he said.
The government had been making efforts for operationalization of night-landing facilities at the Airport and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently granted permission for operating night flights.
