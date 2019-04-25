Night curfew to continue in Kishtwar

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As per an order issued by District Magistrate, Angrez Singh Rana, the night curfew will continue in Kishtwar town, officials said Thursday.

"In continuation to the order issued by DM on 17th of April the night curfew shall remain imposed in Kishtwar town and its adjoining peripheries from 10:00pm to 04:00 am morning,” they said.

“Besides, prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC banning assembly of more than four persons will remain in force in the town and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure” the order stated.

[Representational Pic]