Nighmarish journey of Kashmir cricketers

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 21:
For 28-year-old Syed Waseem from Beerwah, Budgam, traveling back home from Jammu to Srinagar on February 17 was not less than a nightmare.
Waseem along with his four friends- Adil Abdullah from HMT, Waseem Kachroo from Narbal, Asim Bashir and Raja Waseem from Tangmarg had gone to Himachal Pradesh to play a cricket match against Punjab but the events that unfolded after the killing of 40 CRPF men in Pulwama suicide attack forced them to return home early.
“Our parents were calling us. There were 24 hours of warning for Kashmiris to leave the states of India. We packed our bags and left at around 2 pm. On the way, the policemen including the Punjab police and Sikh community helped us. After crossing Pathankot, we moved to Jammu. At samba stretch, the highway was blocked. JK police told us to go through Samba-Mansar-Udhampur stretch,” Waseem recalls.
He said though they were lucky to reach Jammu untouched, the way they were treated on way to home still shivers them.
Recalling the horrific incident which happened with them on the night of February 17, Waseem said the two policemen at the second check post on the Mansar-Udhampur stretch threatened to shoot them after coming to know they were Kashmiris.
“Tum Kashmiri Atangwadi hou, tum logon ki wajah sey sab horaha hai saalo”(You kashmiries are terrorists; You are responsible for all the mess ****), these were the words of the two policemen who harassed, thrashed and threatened us on the highway,”
Waseem said adding that he is very thankful to Allah that they are still alive.
He said, between Samba and Udhampur stretch, there were two check posts. “At the first check post at 12 pm, the two policemen told us to stay in a hotel. But when the policeman confirmed, there was no room available in the hotel. They told us to reach Ramban, stay there for a night and told us not to go to the Udhampur city.”
But, when we reached to the second check post at around 12:30 pm , Waseem said the two policemen attacked their Alto car. “They told us to get out of the car and started beating, abusing and threatening us and asking for money.”
"We pleaded before them. We told them that we are cricketers. We showed them our trophies and cricket equipment. Still, they continued abusing and beating us. "
Waseem said the policemen pointed their gun towards them and asked them to be in a queue. “They told us to remove clothes. The other four boys were crying and pleading. One of the policemen asked me to come first, he told me ‘abh kya karna hai goli khani hai ki paisay deney hai.’ (What do you want to do know; give money or take bullet), I had no cash with me. I showed them my ATM card. I told them that I will check with the other friends if they have money.”
Waseem asked his friend, Adil Abdullah, to give money. “Usually we don’t keep cash with us. We use ATM cards and online banking. Adil had only Rs 500. Then we gave them Rs 500. We were scared. Unsure of what to do,” he said.
Adil Abdullah said that one of the policemen told him that he looks like a guerrilla commander and started beating him mercilessly.
According to Abdullah, “Their initial motive appeared to have been theft, but when it became clear the boys didn’t have any cash they decided to leave us. The policemen badly pushed us into the car and damaged the vehicle. Then there was Army on the highway. When they saw our trophies and cricket equipment. They allowed us easily,” said another guy Asim Bashir.
Bashir said, soon after they reached valley; they felt relaxed. “We were hungry, scared and nervous. We directly moved to JVC hospital, where we had tea.”
Meanwhile, DC Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar told Rising Kashmir that he is unaware about the incident. “This incident had not come into my notice.”