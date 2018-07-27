Nigeen Lake abuzz as SDMA imparts water-rescue-training to volunteers

Srinagar:
J&K State Disaster Management Authority organized life-saving and water rescue technique training programme here at Water Sports Center Nigeen today morning in which over 150 local residents of all age groups participated. Expert trainers, deputed by Commandant, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Bashir Ahmed Sofi and Commandant, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Ravi Kumar, imparted basic skills in Water Rescue Techniques, Emergency Rescue methods, including two hand-lifts, three-hand lifts, fireman's lift, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other rescue measures required to be taken in case of drowning or choking, use of improvised floating devices made of the material, readily available at homes, methods to save a drowning person, basic first aid etc. The NDRF team was headed by Inspector Sarwan Deep, while as SDRF team comprised expert trainers Aijaz Hussain and Parvez Ahmad.
Notably, over 150 locals join swimming classes at Nigeen Water Sports Center every morning, which has been organised by Department of Tourism Kashmir, where certified trainers Riyaz Ahmad Wani and Abid Bhat, besides volunteers, including Mohammad Zahid, Sajad Ahmed and Yasir Ahmad provide free training to the non-swimmers.
Director, Disaster Management & Dy. CEO J&K SDMA Aamir Ali personally supervised the four-hour long training programme which started at 5 am in the morning and continued till 9 am today. Aamir Ali, while appreciating the conduct of swimming courses, assured that more rescue training programmes would be organsied for volunteers at Nigeen Water Center, to train more local youth for any eventuality. “Rescue training programme is very important and we have been conducting these sessions across the State. We are happy that trained local volunteers are coming forward and teaching swimming to non-swimmers. We have witnessed many drowning incidents this year which can be avoided, by imparting these essential life-saving skills to the general public,” Aamir said. Pertinent to mention that J&K SDMA has already provided funds to Tourism Department last year, for the procurement of water safety equipments including Life Jackets and Life-Buoy tubes, which have been distributed to registered Shikara owners at Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake and at Manasbal Lake. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar had also met these volunteers on Wednesday morning. Besides, on the instructions of the Chief Secretary J&K, the SDMA has provided Rs 5.00 Cr to each Deputy Commissioner, under the State Disaster Response Fund.