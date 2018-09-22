About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIF cell JK, KU hold interaction program with SECMOL, Valley entrepreneurs

Published at September 22, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 21:

The National Innovation Foundation-Cell-JK (NIF Cell-JK), University of Kashmir along with EDC Kashmir University Friday held an interactive programme with the students of Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), entrepreneurs and innovators of Kashmir valley.

SECMOL is founded by Scientist Sonum Wangchuk in 1988 with a group of Ladakhi college students for greater Educational change.

The SECMOL students are presently on educational tour to Valley. Among innovators Mian And, Zufa Iqbal, Wasim Nadaf and Umer Nissar was present on the occasion. After the interactive session the students visited Innovation Exhibition Hall at Zakura campus of Kashmir University. Prof G.M Bhat Chairman NIF Cell-JK also deliberated at length about the avenues and scope for the promotion of innovations and entrepreneurship in the state.

Prof GM Bhat, Chairman NIF cell briefed students and other delegates about the innovations in the Exhibition Hall developed by innovators from state and other states of India.

