About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA to seek remand of arrested J&K jail official

Published at August 29, 2018 11:42 AM 0Comment(s)1032views


NIA to seek remand of arrested J&K jail official

Agencies

Jammu

The NIA will seek remand of a deputy superintendent of Jammu jail who was arrested a day ago for a conspiracy to motivate youth to cross over to Pakistan.

Lone will be produced before the special National Investigation Agency court in Jammu later on Wednesday to seek his police remand.

Feroze Ahmad Lone, deputy jail superintendent was arrested by the central investigative agency from Amphalla jail in Jammu on Tuesday in connection with a criminal conspiracy.

"Lone was arrested following disclosures by an arrested militant, Ishaq Palla.

"Palla said that Lone, then posted in Srinagar Central Jail, was part of the conspiracy to motivate youth cross over to Pakistan for obtaining training in handling firearms.

"Palla, belonging to Shopian district has already been taken on a 10-day remand by the NIA," the sources said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top