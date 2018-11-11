NIA to investigate case of arrested Kashmiri students in Jalandhar

AgenciesChandigarh, Nov 10:
The Government of India (GoI) and Punjab governments on Saturday decided to hand over the investigations into the case involving the arrest of 3 Kashmiri students, associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The three students were arrested last month in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and Special Operations Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar.
Two weapons, including an Assault Rifle, were also reportedly seized from them along with explosives.
“The decision to hand over the case was taken after discussions on the issue between the Punjab government and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” according to DGP Punjab Suresh Arora.
Initial investigations had revealed that the students, identified as Zahid Gulzar, Mohammad Idriss Shah and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) headed by Zakir Rashid Bhatt alias Zakir Mussa.
In deciding to hand over the case to NIA, the two governments had also taken note of the fact that after these arrests, two more Kashmiri students were also arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the Maqsudan Police Station. Two of their accomplices were reported to be still absconding.
Arora said the decision to hand over the investigations to NIA was aimed at ensuring speedy and more effective probe into the matter.
The Punjab Police, he said, would extend all necessary support and help to NIA to ensure that the investigations are completed, and the complete nexus of militant outfits/elements based in India and abroad is identified and broken at the earliest.
The DGP said while the state police were keeping a close eye on activities of Kashmiri students to pre-empt any further incidents of targeting of police stations and police officers in Punjab, it was felt necessary to take all the required steps to ensure that militant elements and anti-national forces are now allowed to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the state.