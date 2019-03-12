NIA tactics show GoI’s moral, ethical bankruptcy: Geelani

March 12, 2019 |

Chairman Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani, on Monday condemned summoning of his younger son Dr Syed Naseem Geelani by NIA—alleging “it is moral and ethical bankruptcy on part of government f India.”

In a statement issue here, Geelnai said “we have explained our point of view in closed doors as well as in open public and these are just tactics.”

“Hatred and witch-hunt against Kashmiris are at its peak outside the valley and most of the Kashmiris have been threatened, tortured and dragged out of their residences, educational institutions and hostels, forcing many of them to return home leaving their studies and business,” Geelani alleged, adding “In such a charged atmosphere common Kashmiri feels unsafe and relatives of pro-freedom people will surely be targeted and in such a disturbing atmosphere we can’t afford to risk the life of anybody travelling out of the valley.’ Meanwhile, Geelani paid tributes to slain militants killed in Tral encounter.