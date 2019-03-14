NIA tactics adding to miseries in Kashmiri: Geelani

March 14, 2019 |

‘Summoning Mirwaiz, Naseem only to fatten vote-bank’

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday condemned NIA summons to various leaders in Jammu and Kashmir region.

In a statement issue here, the Hurriyat alleged that besides huge army presence in the State, “NIA tactics have added to the miseries of people to crush the peaceful voice of the Kashmiris.”

Condemning NIA summons to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and his son Syed Naseem Geelani, Hurriyat chairman said that these acts of “arrogance” are only to fatten the BJP vote bank.

Geelani said that earlier also NIA and ED arrested scores of separatist leaders and workers including Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad on “fictitious” charges of Hawala and “militant funding,” cases. However he said that they haven’t been able to prove a single case.

“Countless raids on various separatist leaders and common people have yet to yield anything to substantiate their narrative, but national media theatrics and their paid channels put every Kashmiri to the media trail even before judicial proceedings,” he said, adding “This has dented the image of this investigating agency to the extent that in Kashmir it used as a tool to strangulate every voice of dissent and with vast and unparalleled impunity it has been authorized to poke in everybody’s personal life.”