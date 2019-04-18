NIA summons separatist leader for questioning in alleged funding case

April 18, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman Zafar Akbar Bhat for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation of alleged funding case.

The central probe agency issued notice to Bhat, under section 160 CrPc r/w 43(F) of Unlawful Activities Act 1967 and has been asked him to appear before it on 19 April.

The NIA notice issued to Bhat reads “where as it appears that your are acquainted with the circumstances of the case RC-10/2017NIA/DLI under section 120 B, 121 and 121A of IPC, section 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities Act 1967, which is now under investigation by the NIA New Delhi.”

“You are hereby required to report at the NIA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi road New Delhi on 19 April 2019 at 10.30 hours for the purpose of your examination related to the case,” reads the notice, issued by NIA Superintendent of Police, Arvind Digvijay Negi on 15 April.

In February, NIA sleuths had raided Bhat’s residence at Bagh-e-Mehtab, Srinagar and the searches were conducted for hours. He was also questioned at Humhama and Dehli Hqr after his residence was raided.

Meanwhile, JKSM spokesman termed the summoning of Bhat to Delhi by NIA for questioning as extremely condemnable and said such attempts to weaken the “freedom struggle” of Kashmir’s are bound to fail. He termed the summon as “frustration of the Government of India,”

Besides Bhat NIA has also summoned chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, Mohammad Yasin Khan for questioning in the case.

The fresh summons to Bhat and Khan by NIA came days after the probe agency questioned the Chairman Hurriyat (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the case. After the questioned, Mirwaiz was let go.

On May 30 in 2017, NIA registered the case separatist leaders and militant outfits for “raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for separatist and militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Subsequently, 10 persons including seven separatist leaders Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, who is son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani; Hurriyat (G) spokesperson Ayaz Akbar; Hurriyat (G) activists Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah; and Hurriyat (M) spokesperson Shahid-ul-Islam, National Front chairman Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate were questioned and placed under judicial custody.

Businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, freelance photo-journalist Kamran Yusuf and Kulgam resident Javed Ahmed Bhat were also arrested in the case.

However, Kamran was released on bail, while the bail order granted by Delhi High Court to Watali was stayed by Supreme Court in 2018.

On 10 April NIA special court sent Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik custody till April 22 after the agency sought his custodial interrogation in connection with the alleged funding case. Malik is also lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

