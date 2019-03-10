NIA summons Mirwaiz, Geelani’s son for questioning

March 10, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Naseem Geelani, son of Hurriyat (G) chief Syed Ali Geelani, to New Delhi for questioning in alleged funding case.

According to NIA notice issued to Mirwaiz , under section 160 Cr.Pc. r/w 43 (F) of UA(P) Act 1967, he has been asked to appear before the central probe agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Monday (March 11) at 10.30 am.

“Whereas, it appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of the case noted below, which is now under investigation by NIA, New Delhi, you are hereby required to report before the undersigned at National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Opposite CGO complex Lodhi Road, New Delhi on 11-02-2019 at 10:30 am for the purpose of your examination relating to the case,” reads an NIA summon, issued to Mirwaiz.

Naseem Geelani, son of Hurriyat (G) chief Syed Ali Geelani, has also been called for questioning to New Delhi.

On February 26, NIA had conducted searches at residences of Mirwaiz, Naseem and JKLF chief Mohammad Yaseen Malik, who was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in Kotebalwal jail in Jammu few days ago.

Besides, searches were also conducted at residences of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) chief Shabir Shah, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and senior separatist leader Masarat Alam.

After the searches, NIA had claimed to have recovered incriminating documents including property papers, financial transactions receipts and bank account details.

“Electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system, DVRs, the letter heads of different militant organizations as well as documents relating to recommendations for visa for admission in Pakistan Educational Institutions were also seized during the searches,” the NIA spokesman had said.

In 2017, NIA had conducted massive raids for two days at residences of separatist leaders in Valley and questioned scores of separatist leaders and businessmen from the Valley. Naseem was among those questioned by NIA in December 2017.

On May 30 in 2017, NIA had registered a case RC 10/2017/NIA/DLI, U/s: 120B, 121, 121A of IPC r/w section 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.

Subsequently, 10 persons including seven separatist leaders Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, who is son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani; Hurriyat (G) spokesperson Ayaz Akbar; Hurriyat (G) activists Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah; and Hurriyat (M) spokesperson Shahid-ul-Islam, National Front chairman Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate were questioned and placed under judicial custody.

Businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, freelance photo-journalist Kamran Yusuf and Kulgam resident Javed Ahmed Bhat were also arrested in the case.

However, Kamran was released on bail, while the bail order granted by Delhi High Court to Watali was stayed by Supreme Court in 2018.

Many people including business men were summoned by NIA and questioned in past in New Delhi.