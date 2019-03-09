About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to New Delhi for questioning in an alleged funding case.

Mirwaiz has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Monday, March 11 at 10:30 am.

“Whereas, it appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of the case noted below, which is now under investigation by the NIA, New Delhi, you are hereby required to report before the undersigned at National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Opposite CGO complex Lodhi Road, new Delhi on 11-02-2019 at 10:30 am for the purpose of your examination relating to the case,” reads an NIA summon issued to Mirwaiz.

Earlier, NIA had conducted extensive searches at the residence of Mirwaiz at Nigeen in Srinagar.

NIA had registered a case in an alleged funding case in 2017 and several separatist leaders are facing trial in the case. 

