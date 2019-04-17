About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 17, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

NIA summons KEA chief for questioning

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the second time summoned trade leader and Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) chairman Mohammad Yasin Khan for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged militancy and separatist funding case.
The NIA issued notice to Khan under section 160 CrPc r/w 43(F) of Unlawful Activities Act 1967 and has been asked to appear before its Delhi headquarters on April 18.
“Where as it appears that your are acquainted with the circumstances of the case RC-10/2017NIA/DLI under section 120 B, 121 and 121A of IPC, section 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities Act 1967, which is now under investigation by the NIA New Delhi,” reads the NIA notice.
“You are hereby required to report at the NIA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi road New Delhi on 18 April 2019 at 10.30 am for the purpose of your examination related to the case,” further reads the notice issued by NIA Superintendent of Police, Arvind Digvijay Negi.
Khan told Rising Kashmir that he received summon through Police Station Parimpora in Srinagar.
“I’m going to attend the NIA office,” said Khan, who is also president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF).
This is for the second time that NIA has summoned Khan, a prominent trader leader of Valley, for questioning in connection with the alleged militancy and separatist funding case.
In September 2017, Khan was summoned by NIA officials at its headquarters in New Delhi and questioned for five days.
He had been questioned about his business profile, trade organisations, its members and related businesses.
The fresh summon to Khan by NIA came days after the probe agency questioned the Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
On May 30, 2017, NIA had registered case against separatist leaders and militant outfits for “raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for separatist and militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Subsequently, 10 persons including seven separatist leaders Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, who is son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani; Hurriyat (G) spokesperson Ayaz Akbar; Hurriyat (G) activists Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah; and Hurriyat (M) spokesperson Shahid-ul-Islam, National Front chairman Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate and leading businessman Zahoor Watali were arrested by NIA and they are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.
On April 10 this year, NIA also arrested JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik from Jammu jail. He is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.
