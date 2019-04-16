NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

April 16, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned prominent Kashmir trade leader, Mohammad Yasin Khan for questioning in connection with the investigation of alleged funding case.



The central probe agency issued notice to Khan under section 160 CrPc r/w 43(F) of Unlawful Activities Act 1967.



The NIA notice issued to Khan reads “where as it appears that your are acquainted with the circumstances of the case RC-10/2017NIA/DLI under section 120 B, 121 and 121A of IPC, section 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities Act 1967, which is now under investigation by the NIA New Delhi.”



“You are hereby required to report at the NIA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi road New Delhi on 18 April 2019 at 10.30 hours for the purpose of your examination related to the case,” reads the notice, issued by NIA Superintendent of Police, Arvind Digvijay Negi on 15 April.