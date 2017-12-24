NIA summons Geelani’s son

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 23:
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has again summoned son of Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, to New Delhi for questioning in connection with the case of “secessionist activities” involving Kashmiri separatist leaders.
Naseem-Ul-Zafar Geelani son of Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Shah Geelani has been asked by NIA to appear before its office at Lodhi road New Delhi on 26 December.
“Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the circumstance of the case—RC 10/2017/NIA/DLI, U/s: 120B, 121, 121A of IPC r/w section 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful activities prevention Act—which I am investigating, you are hereby required to attend before me on 26/12/2017 at 11 hours at NIA building, opposite CGO office complex, Lodhi road, New Delhi for purpose of answering certain questions related to the case” reads a notice issued by NIA investigating officer, Arvind Digvijay Negi, on Friday.
The NIA has named Naseem as a witness in the secessionist activities case and the fresh summon was issued to him through senior superintendent of police Srinagar. Naseem who teaches forestry at the SK University of Agricultural Sciences (SKUAST) was earlier also summoned by NIA in connection with the ongoing probe into the funding case of separatist leaders from militants across the border which besides Hurriyat also names Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ul-Dawah, the front of another proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hafiz Saeed, as an accused.
“I don’t know the particular reason on why NIA has summoned me again. Earlier, I was told that my questioning was over. But today I have been summoned again and I think this is something related to witnesses. Previously, I was not questioned as a witness. The fresh summon is marked as ‘notice to witness’,” said Naseem and added he will attend the NIA office.
In previous three summons, according to Naseem, he was questioned by NIA sleuths for 12 days.
After registering the case NIA arrested seven separatist leaders including Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh , son in law of Hurriyat (G) chief, Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat (G) spokesperson Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Hurriyat (G) activists Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah and Hurriyat (M) spokesperson Shahid-ul-Islam, National Front chairman Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar @ Bitta Karate. NIA also arrested Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali in connection with the case.
The NIA had also conducted a series of raids on the houses and businesses of various separatist leaders and businessmen in Srinagar, Jammu and New Delhi. The sleuths of central probe agency had recovered bank documents, electronic gadgets and receipts and currency from the raided places and “same were being cross-examined to support the investigation.’’
The case was registered on May 30 by NIA alleging that separatists were getting funds through various channels to back militancy and unrest in Kashmir for which the investigating agency had also collected details of several accused persons charge-sheeted in the various cases of resorting to violence, damage caused to schools and public property as part of the “larger conspiracy to perpetuate violence and chaos in Kashmir.”
