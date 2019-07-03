NIA summons Geelani's grandson to New Delhi

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday summoned Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s, grandson to New Delhi for questioning in an alleged militancy funding case.

The central probe agency issued notice to Anees-ul-Islam of Buchpora Soura, under section 160 CrPc r/w 43(F) of Unlawful Activities Act 1967 and asked him to appear for questioning in New Delhi on 9 July.

Anees is the son of incarcerated Hurriyat (G) leader Altaf Shah (Fantosh). Shah was arrested by NIA along with other separatist leaders in the year 2017.

“Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of the case noted below, which is now under investigation by the NIA New Delhi, you are hereby required to appear at National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi road New Delhi-110003 on 09 July 2019 at 1000 hrs for the purpose of your examination relating to the case,” reads a notice issued to Anees by the NIA.

Anees has been called for questioning in connection with the case RC-10/2017 under section 120B, 121 and 121A of IPC as well as the section 13,16,17,18,20,38,39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

The case was registered by NIA on 30 May 2017 against Jammat-ud-Dawah, Duktaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other separatist leaders for raising, receiving and collecting funds for financing separatist and militant activities in the state besides entering into a “larger conspiracy for causing disruption in Kashmir and for waging war against India.”

So far, NIA has charge-sheeted 13 accused including JuD leader Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Hizb head Syed Salahuddin, seven separatist leaders and four others including businessman Zahoor Ahamad Shah (Watali).

Earlier, NIA had said that “significant evidence” relating to funding of separatists through Pakistan and United Arab Emirates-based businessman, Inter Service Intelligence of Pakistan, High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi was collected and presented to the NIA Special Court in the charge-sheets.