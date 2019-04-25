NIA summons Geelani’s grandson for questioning

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s grandson, Anees-ul-Islam Shah for questioning.

Anees is the son of incarcerated Hurriyat (G) leader, Altaf Shah (Fantoosh).

Sources said NIA had directed Anees to appear for questioning at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on April 29.

Anees’s father Altaf Shah was arrested in 2017 by the NIA along with several other Hurriyat leaders in an alleged militancy and separatist funding case.