About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson for questioning

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s grandson, Anees-ul-Islam Shah for questioning.
Anees is the son of incarcerated Hurriyat (G) leader, Altaf Shah (Fantoosh).
Sources said NIA had directed Anees to appear for questioning at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on April 29.
Anees’s father Altaf Shah was arrested in 2017 by the NIA along with several other Hurriyat leaders in an alleged militancy and separatist funding case.

 

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson for questioning

              

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s grandson, Anees-ul-Islam Shah for questioning.
Anees is the son of incarcerated Hurriyat (G) leader, Altaf Shah (Fantoosh).
Sources said NIA had directed Anees to appear for questioning at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on April 29.
Anees’s father Altaf Shah was arrested in 2017 by the NIA along with several other Hurriyat leaders in an alleged militancy and separatist funding case.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;