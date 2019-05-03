NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03, 2019 | Agencies

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday summoned the grandson of Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani to New Delhi for questioning in an alleged funding case.



Official sources said that the national probe agency has issued a notice to Anees-ul-Islam, directing him to appear before NIA at its headquarters in New Delhi on May 6, 2019.