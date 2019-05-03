About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Agencies

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday summoned the grandson of Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani to New Delhi for questioning in an alleged funding case.

Official sources said that the national probe agency has issued a notice to Anees-ul-Islam, directing him to appear before NIA at its headquarters in New Delhi on May 6, 2019.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Agencies

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

              

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday summoned the grandson of Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani to New Delhi for questioning in an alleged funding case.

Official sources said that the national probe agency has issued a notice to Anees-ul-Islam, directing him to appear before NIA at its headquarters in New Delhi on May 6, 2019.

News From Rising Kashmir

;