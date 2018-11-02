NIA summons Aga Hassan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday summoned influential Shia cleric and senior separatist leader, Aga Syed Hassan Almosavi Alsafvi for questioning.
Aga Hassan, who is also the president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, has been asked to appear in Police Officers Mess, Humhama on Friday (November 2) at 10 am.
The NIA letter to Aga Hassan reads, “NIA has registered a under nubmberRC-10/2017/NIA/DLI and the undersigned in investigating the case. It appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case”.
“You are hereby directed to appear before the undersigned on November 2 at 1000 hrs at Police officers Mess, Humhama, Srinagar, in connection with the investigation of the case,” it read.
The Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian said they would stage protests against the harassment to their leader.
“Aga Hassan is a religious cleric and people in Budgam will stage against the harassment to their leader and can’t tolerate such harassment to their cleric,” a spokesman of the association said.