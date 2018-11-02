NIA summoning Aga Hassan nothing but witch hunt: Mehbooba Mufti

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday expressed disappointment over summoning of revered Shia cleric Aga Syed Hassan Almosavi Alsafvi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
In a statement issued here, the PDP chief stated that it is high time that Government of India sees the futility of its muscular policies and not to treat everybody as a criminal in Kashmir.
She added that Aga Hassan is a respected and revered religious leader and that it is disappointing that NIA is now busy issuing summons to the people of moral courage and mental calibre.
“The entire process now looks nothing less than a witch hunt and such steps instead of helping to find solution to the problems confronting the state will further complicate the situation,” Mehbooba Mufti said.