About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA summoning Aga Hassan nothing but witch hunt: Mehbooba Mufti

Published at November 02, 2018 04:46 PM 0Comment(s)726views


NIA summoning Aga Hassan nothing but witch hunt: Mehbooba Mufti

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday expressed disappointment over summoning of revered Shia cleric Aga Syed Hassan Almosavi Alsafvi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

In a statement issued here, the PDP chief stated that it is high time that Government of India sees the futility of its muscular policies and not to treat everybody as a criminal in Kashmir.

She added that Aga Hassan is a respected and revered religious leader and that it is disappointing that NIA is now busy issuing summons to the people of moral courage and mental calibre. 

“The entire process now looks nothing less than a witch hunt and such steps instead of helping to find solution to the problems confronting the state will further complicate the situation,” Mehbooba Mufti said.  

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top