NIA summon to Mirwaiz interference in religious affairs: Trade bodies

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Various business and trade bodies in Kashmir Tuesday criticised the NIA summons to Hurriyat Conference (MC) chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq terming it as direct interference in our religious affairs.

Addressing a joint press conference of various trade and business organizations, KCCI vice-president Abdul Hamid Mir said there was repeated harassment of leaders, institutions and organisations in Kashmir.

"Socio-religious institutions are a part of our history and culture. Their role in upliftment of the poor, supporting orphans and imparting education and Islamic values to a majority of the population is unparalleled," he said.

Hamid said any attempt to weaken these institutions and their leaders by making motivated accusations is being seen as “direct interference in our religious affairs.”

“Under the present abnormal conditions in the state, the government should act more cordially to avoid harassment to Kashmiris,” he said.

The KCCI vice president said it also must be noted that Mirwaiz is religious head of the state. “Besides being Mirwaiz, his family is connected for centuries with the people of Kashmir.”

"They have remained their torch bearers providing platform for imparting education, inculcating spiritual and moral values besides social services. Not only do the Muslims of Kashmir, but even the Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs have high esteem towards this dynasty since centuries,” he said.

Hamid said business community of Kashmir unitedly condemns the brazen attempts at politicization of the situation in Kashmir.

“Throughout the country, our community is being targeted economically and socially. There are cases of murderous assaults. A section of social and electronic media are being used to tarnish our image. A number of innocent people and leaders have been jailed and are being intimidated. The Valley appears to be under siege. Our socio-religious institutions are being interfered with,” he said.

The KCCI vice president said there seems to be a “concerted attempt to cause disruptions and provoke the peace loving population.”

“The Government should take immediate corrective measures for defusing the situation,” he added.