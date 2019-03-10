NIA summon to Mirwaiz 'emblematic of GoI's repeated assaults on our religious identity': Mehbooba

March 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that Hurriyat (M) chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not "any ordinary" separatist leader.

She termed the National Investogation Agency (NIA) summon to him in connection with the funding case an "emblematic of Government of India's repeated assaults on religious identity of Kashmir.

"Mirwaiz Farooq isn’t any ordinary separatist leader. He is religious & spiritual head to Kash muslims. NIA summons to him are emblematic of GOIs repeated assaults on our religious identity," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

She said "J&K is the proverbial sacrificial lamb exploited to divert attention from real issues."

NIA has summoned Mirwaiz to New Delhi for questioning in a funding case registered in 2017.

He has been asked to appear before the central probe agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Monday at 10.30 am.

Naseem Geelani, son of Hurriyat (G) chief Syed Ali Geelani, has been also summoned for questioning.