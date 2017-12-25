NIA summon to Geelani's son act of vengeance: JRL

SKUAST scientific fraternity denounces summon
Srinagar, Dec 24
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Sunday termed the NIA's summons to Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son as an "act of vengeance and harassment".
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Friday summoned Naseem-ul-Zafar Geelani to its headquarters in New Delhi “as a witness” in connection with a funding case.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik alleged that the central government, "using the NIA and the ED, has time and again summoned hundreds of others including both sons of Geelani to Delhi several times, wasting their precious time, intimidating and humiliating them".
"Summoning Syed Naseem Geelani to Delhi is an act of vengeance and harassment. Forcing one for talks by bullying is ridiculous," they said, in a statement.
The JRL targeted the Centre's special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma and said, "It now wants us to talk to its envoy by intimidating us and this summoning of kith and kin by the NIA is an example of this forced talks policy.
Meanwhile the scientific fraternity of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir denounced that one of its scientists Syed Naseem Geelani has been summoned again to New Delhi.
The NIA has summoned Syed Naseem Geelani, scientist SKUAST-Kashmir again to their New Delhi headquarters for questioning in connection with an alleged funding case. According to our scientist, NIA had told him that he was not required to visit Delhi again.
“Arbitrary summons and quizzing of Naseem amounts to harassment and mental torture of such a scientist of repute besides affecting the university academics,” President SSTA, S.A. Dar said, in a statement.
He said that Geelani has attended three-rounds of questioning to NIA headquarters, New Delhi. “The time of scientist is very precious and by frequent calling to New Delhi, a lot of time is involved in this process and by these means the scientist is losing the opportunities in his teaching, research and other academic activities which are going to affect his career besides the academic activities of the university in a very worst manner.”
