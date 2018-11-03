About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA summon to Aga Hassan witch-hunt: Mehbooba

Published at November 03, 2018 12:16 AM 0Comment(s)459views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 02:

 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday expressed disappointment over summoning of influential Shia cleric and separatist leader Aga Syed Al Hassan Al Mousvi by the NIA.
In a statement, Mehbooba said that it was high time that Government of India (GoI) sees the futility of its muscular policies and not to treat everybody as a criminal in Kashmir.
Maintaining that Aga Syed Hassan is a respected and revered religious leader, she said, “It is disappointing that NIA is now busy issuing summons to the people of moral courage and mental calibre.”
“The entire process now looks nothing less than a witch-hunt and such steps instead of helping to find solution to the problems confronting the state, will further complicate the situation,” added Mehbooba.

 

 

 

