NIA summon: Mirwaiz to fly to Delhi for questioning

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has decided to leave for New Delhi on Monday to face the NIA questioning session.

Mirwaiz will be accompanied by other Hurriyat leaders including Prof Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Ghani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari, the APHC (All Party Hurriyat Conference) said in a statement.

The Hurriyat leaders prior to the decision met at Mirwaiz’s residence on Sunday after the third summon was sent to him by NIA to come to New Delhi for questioning as witness.

The APHC further said “despite having nothing to do with the matter yet the Mirwaiz through his legal council had said that he was ready to cooperate in the investigation but had asked the agency to hold it in Srinagar as he had several genuine concerns including serious security concerns in New Delhi.”

It said “NIA has refused to conduct the investigation in Srinagar but said in the notice that it would take care of his security concern.”