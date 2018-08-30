NIA Special Court sends Dy Sptd Amphalla Jail to 9 days remand

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Aug 29:
Special Court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday sent Deputy Superintendent Amphalla Jail, Feroz Ahmed Lone to nine days of remand.
Lone was arrested by the NIA team for his alleged role in fueling militancy in Kashmir.
The Special Judge NIA Haq Nawaz Zagar sent Feroz Ahmed Lone to nine days remand after going through the application moved by the NIA.
The court observed that the prayer made by the NIA seems to be genuine and as such the present application was allowed.
Lone was arrested by the NIA here Tuesday for allegedly conniving with the main accused, Ishaq Palla, to send Kashmiri youths Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Danish Ghulam Lone to Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) for arms training to “wage war against India”.
Sources said NIA also apprehends his role in the escape of LeT commander Naveed Jatt from SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where he was brought for medical checkup.
The official statement said NIA arrested the main conspirator Palla and Deputy Superintendent of Jail Lone in the Kupwara HM conspiracy case.
On August 28, 2018, the NIA had arrested two accused Palla of Shopian and Lone of Budgam, Kashmir division.
They were arrested in a case registered against them under RC-07 of 2018/NIA/DLI under section 120B of RPC and 13, 18 and 18 B of UAP Act.
The case pertains to an attempt by accused Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Danish Ghulam Lone, who were arrested earlier, to travel to PaK for arms training for waging war against the State.
They were motivated by Palla.
At the time of incident, Palla was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar in a different case and he was allegedly instrumental in hatching the conspiracy from jail.
In this conspiracy, he was actively assisted by Lone, who was then posted as Deputy Jail Superintendent Central Jail (Srinagar).
The conspiracy meeting at the Central Jail Srinagar was held on October 25, 2017.
The NIA officials said the accused persons were in contact with each other through blackberry messenger during October before they were apprehended by the police on October 30, 2017.
The accused Palla has been remanded to 10 days' NIA custody by the Special NIA Court Jammu.
“Investigation continues to unearth the larger conspiracy,” reads the official statement.