NIA searches Srinagar businessman's house, shop, brother's house in 12-yr-old case

Javid AhmadSrinagar:
The National Investigation Agency Tuesday conducted raids at three separate locations at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar in connection with a 12-year-old case involving businessman Nasir Safi Mir.
Source said NIA sleuths conducted extensive searches at the residence of Mir, his shop and at residence of his brother in Srinagar. Sources said that Police and para-military CRPF assisted NIA officials while conductimng searched at these places. They said during the searches NIA officials seized electronic devices, incriminating documents and other papers related to property.
Mir’s bank account statements and unaudited accounts would be examined further by the central probe agency, sources. “The raids were conducted at three places in connection with RC 13/2017/NIA/DLI,” NIA spokesman Alok Mittal said. The initial case FIR No. 06/2006 was registered by Delhi Police, Special Cell on 03 February 2006 under sections 121, 121A, 122, 123, & 120B of IPC, the UA(P) Act, 1967, Section 17, 18, 20 & 23 and explosive Substances Act Sections 4 and 5. However, the NIA took the investigation and registered a case RC-13/2017/NIA/DLI dated 16/10/2017 at NIA Police Station, Delhi following orders from Ministry of Home Affairs No. 11011/32/IS-IV, dated 12th Oct, 2017. NIA claims that a large quantity of explosives, arms and Rs. 55 lakhs were recovered from Mir’s possession. He was arrested from Lajpat Nagar by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on February 3 in 2006. During his trial, Mir secure bail on a plea that his mother was ill. Mir, according to reports, is absconding and is believed to have fled the country after jumping bail. Mir has reportedly managed to secure a passport from a southern state and the NIA investigation is likely to ascertain how he allegedly used the passport in Nepal to leave for Europe in October, 2008. Mir, who the investigators believe was based in Dubai and owns a carpet showroom and money exchange firms in the gulf, regularly reported to the nearest police station while on a bail till early October, 2008. He had been reportedly into carpet business and started living in the Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi during 1990’s.
