NIA releases Shahid on custody parole, family relieved

‘We wish he stays home longer’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 29:
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) granted “custody parole” for a week to the Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesperson, Shahid-ul-Islam after his wife suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier this month.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that after examining the medical reports of Shahid’s wife Nuzhat Shah, the NIA Court granted custody parole of seven days to Shahid who has been languishing in Tihar Jail for the past year and a half.
The seven-day parole would start from the day he reached home.
Shahid, whose real name is Aftab Hilali, is associated with All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
On July 2017, Shahid along with seven other Hurriyat leaders were arrested by the NIA in connection with its probe into the “funding of terror and subversive activities in Kashmir valley”.
Sources said during his custody parole, Shahid would be allowed to remain with his family from 9 am to 5 pm and for the night he would have to stay in Police custody.
It would be up to the concerned Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to decide the police station for his night stay.
Apart from that only the family members of Shahid would be allowed to meet him during his custody parole.
On 16 January, Shahid’s wife Nuzhat Shah suffered a brain haemorrhage at her home.
It was the second brain stroke that Nuzhat suffered within six days.
A family of four, Shahid-ul-Islam is the only male member in the house and in his absence, a mother and two daughters are braving odds every day on their own.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Nuzhat said that even though it was a custody parole, the family was relieved to see him home at last.
“We are happy that he will be home. We have been running from pillar to post for the past year and a half. Finally our prayers were answered,” Nuzhat said, still recovering from the brain stroke.
The NIA Court had told Shahid that in case he would travel by air he had to bear the transportation expenses including those of the security officers accompanying him, while by travelling on road, the government would bear the expenses.
However, the family said he was coming by road and was likely to reach home by Tuesday night.
Excited on receiving news of the release of their father, Shahid’s two daughters, Suzanne and Sundas said they had cleaned his room and ironed his Pheran (Kashmiri cloak).
“We want to give a warm welcome to our father. He should not feel that his room and clothes were kept untidy in his absence,” they said.
However, Suzanne and Sundas said they desire the custody parole of their father gets extended.
“We know it is not in our hands but we wish that he should stay for a longer time, at least till our mother recovers fully,” they said. “We need him.”
Taking cognizance of the plight of the family, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti had spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him for the early release of Shahid on humanitarian grounds.
“Have spoken with HM requesting his early release on humanitarian grounds as the wife has suffered a brain haemorrhage (sic),” Mehbooba had tweeted.