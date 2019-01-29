NIA releases Shahid on custody parole

Junaid KathjuSrinagar
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has granted “custody parole” for a week to the Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesperson, Shahid-ul-Islam after her wife suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier this month.
Sources told Rising Kashmir after examining the medical reports of Shahid’s wife Nuzhat Shah, the NIA court has granted custody parole of seven days to Shahid who has been languishing in Tihar Jail for the past year and a half. The seven day parole would start from the day he would reach home.
Shahid was arrested on July 2017 by NIA in a "terror-funding" case.