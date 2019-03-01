NIA raids on Mirwaiz, other separatists well planned conspiracy: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday termed fresh wave of NIA raids on separatist leaders—including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as a well “planned conspiracy”—alleging that it was a move to “malign” and implicate the leadership.
In a statement issue here, the Hurriyat spokesperson expressed strong resentment and condemned the authorities decision of barring Mirwaiz from addressing media men and placing him under house arrest since yesterday stating that such authoritarian measures will not be able to cow leadership down.
Hurriyat strongly condemned the detention and house detention of many resistance and religious leaders—including Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Dr Hameed Fayaz, Jamiat-e-Ahlihadees vice-chairman Muhstaq Ahmed Veeri besides dozens of religious and hundreds of pro-freedom activists and termed the move as an utter frustration and dictatorial on part of the authorities.
“Situation in Kashmir was going from bad to worse and that by arresting and caging the resistance leadership activists and youth and psychologically intimidating people the rulers will not succeed in suppressing truth and justice,” he said. “Kashmir struggle is an internationally acknowledged just struggle for the resolution of the political dispute and no amount of military might can change it as the past 30 years in particular show.”
Stating that the main reason of tension between India and Pakistan was the lingering Kashmir dispute, Hurriyat said “Kashmir issue has again become a flash-point today when both countries are engaged in another conflict over it and unless it is addressed politically and peacefully such situations will keep arising putting the region into peril.”