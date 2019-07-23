NIA raids LoC trader's house in Pulwama

July 23, 2019 | Agencies

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Tuesday raided the house of a cross-Line of Control (LoC) trader in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.

Assisted by state police personnel, sleuths of NIA conducted raid at the residence of businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani alias Bardana at Kailler Pulwama in connection with alleged militant funding case.

Bardana's son Tanveer Ahmad is a former militant, they said, adding that the NIA had earlier raided his shops at fruit mandi Parimpora in Srinagar, they said.

At 0800 hrs, forces sealed all roads leading to Bardan's house.

Later, the NIA sleuths conducted searches in the house, they said, adding that the operation was still going on when the reports last came in.

Details are awaited, they said, adding Bardana was one of the cross-LoC trader.

However, the trade between Srinagar and Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) was suspended from March 8 after reports that it (trade) was being used for militancy funding.