NIA raids four locations in Baramulla

July 29, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at four different locations in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town.

Officials said that the NIA sleuths accompanied by the state police and paramilitary troopers carried out searches at the houses of four businessmen reportedly dealing in trade across the Line of Control (LoC) which was stalled by Government of India (GoI) in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama militant attack.

"NIA conducted raid at the residences of businessmen Tariq Ahmad Mir, two brothers Javid Ahmad Bhat and Bilal Ahmad Bhat. Besides residences of Asif Ahmad Lone and Tanveer Ahmad Mir alias Kaka Mir were also raided," an official said wishing anonymity.

Police said that early Sunday morning government forces and state police personnel sealed all roads leading to the residences of the four businessmen in Baramulla town and conducted searches.

Earlier the central agency had raided the house of Baramulla businessman Gowhar Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat of Mir Sahib old town Baramulla and house of a businessman Sanaullah Bhat in Krankshivan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in connection with alleged 'militancy funding case'.

Neither any police official nor any businessman whose houses were raided could be contacted for an immediate response.