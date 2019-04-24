NIA questions Geelani's son

April 24, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Naeem Geelani, the son of Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, appeared before the National Investigation Agency for questioning in connection with a case related to alleged funding of militancy and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

Naeem Geelani appeared before NIA at its headquarters in Delhi on Monday and a detailed questioning took place on Tuesday.

Geelani's questioning comes days after the NIA quizzed Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in connection with the same case.

The case names Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz, Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.