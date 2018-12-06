About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA produces 3 Kashmiri students in Punjab court

Published at December 06, 2018


Rising Kashmir Desk

Srinagar, Dec 5:

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday produced three Kashmiri students, alleged to be members of a militant outfit, in a special court in Chandigarh.
One of the accused, Yousuf Rafiq Bhat, is a cousin of militant leader Zakir Musa.
The court ordered the accused, including Zahid Gulzar, a resident of Awantipora, and Mohammad Idrees Shah, to remain in judicial custody.
The court fixed the next hearing of the case on December 21.
The trio were arrested from an institute by Jalandhar police.
The case was later transferred to the NIA.

 

