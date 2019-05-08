NIA probing 31 cases in JK

May 08, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

0f 31 cases registered since 2011, 13 lodged in 2018

At least 31 cases, most of them related to militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir were registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2011.

The central investigation agency is probing 254 cases, registered against militants, Maoists and other groups across India.

Of 31 cases, including cases of alleged funding to militancy and separatists in the State, the highest 13 cases were registered in 2018.

This year NIA has so far registered four cases related to militancy in the State.

Of the four cases, three were registered at NIA police Station Jammu and another at NIA headquarters New Delhi.

Among the three cases, NIA Jammu is probing the February attack on CRPF convoy at Lethpora in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

The attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber had brought nuclear powers India and Pakistan on verge of war.

Other two cases under investigation at NIA Jammu are the failed car blast to target CRPF convoy at Banihal on Srinagar-Jammu highway and arrest of four persons along with two AK Rifles/ Arms and drugs at Karnah in Kupwara.

While the fourth case registered at NIA headquarters in New Delhi pertains to criminal conspiracy of “waging war by Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar and others JeM members.”

Last year, NIA established its permanent police station in Jammu and 20 kanals of land was leased by government to the Agency for the establishment of the office-cum-residential complex.

In 2018, NIA registered 13 cases related to the State and one of them pertains to woman separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, another to drug recovery and remaining cases are linked to militancy.

The 13 cases include escape of Pakistani militant Naved Jatt from SMHS Hospital Srinagar, arrest of two youth who were trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) for arms training, attack on Army Station at Sunjawan in Jammu, Attack on CRPF Group Centre at Lethpora in Pulwama, militant attack at forest area of Khan Chak Halmapatra in Kupwara, “unlawful activity” of Aasiya Andrabi and her associates in the State, subversive activities by Munid Hamid Bhat (Lashkar-e-Toiba Case) Kulgam, gunfight between Police and militants in Katra, gunfight between Police and militants at Suketar check point, Jhajjar Kotti in Jammu, theft of seven rifles and one pistol from PDP MLA’s official residence in Srinagar, killing of Anil Kumar Parihar and his brother Ajit Kumar Parihar in Kishtwar, an attempt by three militant with intention to kill Police personnel in Srinagar and arrest of three Kashmiri youth at Jalandhar, Punjab. All these cases were registered by NIA Delhi and are under investigation.

NIA, the central agency was founded in the aftermath of 2008 Mumbai attacks to combat internal and external threats to India.

The Government of India (GoI) chooses police officers and other staff for NIA from various States including Jammu and Kashmir, considering their investigating capabilities, efficiency and requirement from time to time.

In 2017, four cases were registered by NIA Delhi and three of them pertain to militancy and one alleged funding to separatists through hawala channels.

The NIA registered six cases in 2016. The cases include militant attack in Qalamabad, Handwara (The charge sheet against one accused had been filed while further investigation for other accused is on), militant attack case of PS Qalamabad in Handwara, attack on Army’s 12 Infantry brigade hqrs DBN in Uri Baramulla, militant attack on Army’s 30 RR at Langate in Handwara, attack on Nagrota Army camp and illegal transfer of funds in large scale from Pakistan to India through import of California Almonds via the cross-LOC trade in Uri, Baramulla and Chakkan-Da-Bag in Poonch.

In 2015, NIA registered a case on militant attack on BSF convoy on Jammu¬ Srinagar highway in Udhampur. The first charge sheet was filed against eight accused persons in 2016 while further investigation in the case is on.

NIA registered three cases in 2011 and all of them pertain to the militancy funding in the State.

The cases are militant funding in J&K through Hawala Transaction; the NIA had filed 3 charges sheets in the case—one primary and two supplementary—and the trial is under way in the case.

While second case of militancy financing in J&K and Delhi registered in 2011 alleges Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen of receiving funds from neighbouring country and raising the aforesaid fund through Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART).

The third case alleges funds were distributed through various conduits in Delhi and other States to the cadres of Hizb and LeT and used for “anti-national and subversive activities.”

NIA completed the investigation and final Report under section 173 Cr.P.C (Closure Report) was filed in the court of Special Judge, NIA, New Delhi on 6 September 2014. The accepted the NIA’s closure report on 30 March 2013.

