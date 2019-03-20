About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NIA loses credentials, Mehbooba seeks thorough probe into youth’s killing

PDP rules out any pre-poll alliance, to finalise candidates for two LS seats in two days

 Demanding a credible probe into the killing of a youth in Srinagar, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday alleged that National Investigation Agency (NIA) has lost its credentials after the killing of a youth in custody.
“Since the day of its formation, NIA has a dubious character as they have harassed people in Kashmir. Late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed had banned the Special Operation Group (SOG) and CARGO due to its alleged role,” former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said addressing selective media persons here.
She said continuous harassment of people in Kashmir, especially the separatists, shows that NIA has failed and today’s incident had exposed the investigation agency.
“The killing in custody of the youth should be probed and accused persons brought to book. There must be credible investigation. Why are youth joining militancy in Kashmir? It is happening because people have been alienated with the harassment at the hands of security forces and such killings should be avoided,” she said.
She said the government should hold a proper investigation if the lost confidence of the people was to be restored.
Mehbooba also said that the party had not entered into a pre-poll alliance with anyone.
“We haven’t approached anyone for the alliance, not even the Congress and reports about our alliance with Congress are just rumours,” she said. “We will contest on all six parliamentary seats. We have not talked to Congress as off now.”
Mehbooba said ceasefire violations and other things like cross-border air strike by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan administered Kashmir would continue till elections.
According to PDP insiders, Mehbooba held a meeting with senior leaders of Jammu-Poonch to select candidates who would contest the Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary seat.
On Monday, she held a meeting of Doda-Udhampur leaders including the district presidents.
For Jammu-Poonch constituency, PDP is likely to field either Arshad Malik or Firdous Tak, while for Doda-Udhampur parliamentary seat, the PDP has discussed names of Choudhary Zulfikar, Abdul Qayoom Dar, and Masood Choudhary.
The party is likely to finalise the names of the contesting candidates for two the parliamentary seats of Jammu division within two or three days.

;