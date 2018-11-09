NIA likely to take over case of arrested Kashmir students in Jalandhar

AgenciesNew Delhi, Nov 08:
Nearly a month after three Kashmiri youth, including Zakir Musa’s cousin Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, were arrested by the Punjab Police and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case is being transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The premier investigation agency had earlier written to Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take over the investigation.
The agency would re-register the FIR as case number 34 this year.
The NIA would probe whether there has been a planned conspiracy to fuel "Referendum 2020" campaign, where militant group was planning to collaborate with Khalistani militants to carry out militant attacks in the country.
So far, four persons have been arrested after a joint operation of Punjab Police and SOG.
Sohail Ahmad Bhat was arrested from South Kashmir and three students were taken into custody from a college hostel in Jalandhar.
According to police, four accused, identified as Zahid Gulzar, Mohammed Idris Shah alias Nadeem and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt and Sohail Ahmad Bhat, had done their schooling from Senior High School, Noorpura Tral in Pulwama district of Kashmir.