About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA likely to take over case of arrested Kashmir students in Jalandhar

Published at November 09, 2018 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)231views


NIA likely to take over case of arrested Kashmir students in Jalandhar

Agencies

New Delhi, Nov 08:

 Nearly a month after three Kashmiri youth, including Zakir Musa’s cousin Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, were arrested by the Punjab Police and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case is being transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The premier investigation agency had earlier written to Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take over the investigation.
The agency would re-register the FIR as case number 34 this year.
The NIA would probe whether there has been a planned conspiracy to fuel "Referendum 2020" campaign, where militant group was planning to collaborate with Khalistani militants to carry out militant attacks in the country.
So far, four persons have been arrested after a joint operation of Punjab Police and SOG.
Sohail Ahmad Bhat was arrested from South Kashmir and three students were taken into custody from a college hostel in Jalandhar.
According to police, four accused, identified as Zahid Gulzar, Mohammed Idris Shah alias Nadeem and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt and Sohail Ahmad Bhat, had done their schooling from Senior High School, Noorpura Tral in Pulwama district of Kashmir.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top