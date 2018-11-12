NIA lands in Kishtwar to assist SIT probing Parihar brothers’ killing

Imran ShahKishtwar:
As mystery continues over the killing of Parihar brothers despite several arrests in the hilly town, an expert team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has landed in Kishtwar to assist Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir.
Soon after the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar, tension erupted in Kishtwar and curfew was imposed by the authorities to avoid any unwanted incident.
Even as the Governor Satya Paul Malik himself claimed that both the brothers were killed by the militants, yet many in Kishtwar think otherwise.
Police authorities and administration have been weaving stories and till date have not come to any kind of solid conclusion. So far, over 18 suspected people have been detained by the SIT team for their interrogation including a Government employee.
The NIA team has reached Kishtwar to assist local police with their experts and more arrests are likely in coming days.
Meanwhile, situation has shown improvement.