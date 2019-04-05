About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NIA issues third notice to Mirwaiz in funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a third notice to Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in an alleged militancy funding case.

Sources, the agency has issued a fresh notice to Mirwaiz, asking him to appear at its headquarters in New Delhi on April 18.

The notice reads Mirwaiz’s security concerns in New Delhi will be taken care of, they said.

Earlier, he had refused to travel to Delhi on two occasions, citing security threat.

